OTTUMWA — The number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wapello County surged again on Saturday, with local officials announcing 42 total cases. That nearly doubled Friday’s total of 24.
At the beginning of the week Wapello County had nine confirmed cases.
Twenty of the cases are in adults ages 18-40, and another 18 cases are among people ages 41-60, according to wapelloready.org. Four local cases have been identified among older adults ages 61-80. The site lists eight Wapello County patients as having recovered.
Earlier in the week the Wapello County Emergency Management Agency and Wapello County Public Health said they expected the numbers to increase as testing rose.
In a statement Saturday on the Wapello County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page, Wapello County Public Health Director Lynelle Diers said people should “assume that COVID-19 is establishing a stronger presence in this county and residents should be vigilant despite relaxation of state restrictions.”
Information from the Iowa Department of Public Health appears to be running about one day behind that of local officials. The state’s Saturday update listed 27 confirmed cases in Wapello County, roughly the number county officials listed on Friday.
The IDPH said 313 county residents have been given tests for the virus. That represents a rise of 24 and supports local officials’ statements that testing has risen in recent days.
The statewide figures hit a new one-day record, with 757 newly-confirmed cases. There were another five deaths in Iowa, bringing the total to 175.
Concerns are rising about a possible outbreak of the virus at the JBS plant in Ottumwa. Similar plants have become major hotspots for Iowa. The Courier has received several calls over the past week from people voicing concerns who said they either worked at the plant or knew people who did, but they were not willing to offer their names out of fear of reprisals.
But public statements have begun to be made by others. Botanitas Isa-Abys, an Ottumwa restaurant, posted on Facebook that it would “be closed until further notice” as a precaution. The post said there were more than 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at JBS, and that the owners had family members who worked there.
Officials at both the state and local levels generally list positive cases only by county, saying privacy laws prevent further details. But they have gone further in some cases, naming both plants that have had serious outbreaks and long-term care facilities that have been hit by the virus.