OTTUMWA [mdash]Phillip Dirk Peck, 61, of Ottumwa, died April 9, 2020 of a heart attack at his home. He was born August 20, 1958 in Ottumwa to Max Edward and Mary Lou McCoy Peck. A graduate of Ottumwa High School in 1977, he worked as a truck driver for Alexander Trucking and Norris Asphalt, …