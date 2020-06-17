OTTUMWA — Tuesday was the first 24-hour period in which neither state nor local authorities announced new COVID-19 cases in Wapello County. The rise resumed Wednesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced four new cases in the county as of noon Wednesday. That brought the total to 679.
While officials continue to warn that the pandemic is not over and that public caution is needed, there has been a sharp change in the counts from May to June. Most of May saw double-digit increases every day, with positive test rates that routinely exceeded 20 percent. June has yet to see 10 new cases in a day. The rate of positive tests has also dropped significantly.
The number of new cases in the surrounding area is also down, though that picture is a little more complicated. While Wapello County saw broad community spreading of the virus, Mahaska and Monroe counties both saw most of their cases tied to outbreaks at long-term care facilities. More than eight in 10 of those patients have recovered.
Fifty-one people have died in and around Wapello County from the COVID-19 virus, including one death announced late Tuesday in Mahaska County. Half of the deaths have been in Wapello County.