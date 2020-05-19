OTTUMWA — Coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes were one of the most serious early issues in Iowa’s handling of the pandemic. Southeast Iowa managed to largely avoid such situations as care facilities took early steps to limit risk.
But outbreaks at three facilities in the past week show the situation is changing and the risk is far from over.
Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia was the first local facility to report an outbreak. Nineteen residents were found to have the virus, according to the state’s tracking, and one has recovered.
On Saturday, Vista Woods in Ottumwa announced two residents had tested positive for COVID-19. Further testing brought the total to nine, though the facility is not yet listed on the state’s website.
Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa is the latest facility to announce an outbreak. Eleven cases have been identified, including both residents and staff.
And on Tuesday, Sunnybrook Living Care Center in Fairfield announced a staff member had tested positive for the virus.
In all, more than 1,400 cases of COVID-19 have been found at Iowa care centers in either staff or residents. About 40 percent of those patients have recovered, though 204 have died.
With slightly more than half of the state’s total COVID-19 patients now listed as recovered, attention is also turning to an effort to determine how widespread the pandemic has been. State data suggests about 10 percent of those who tested positive thus far were asymptomatic and, with restrictions limiting how many people ever received the test at all, there are surely additional cases in which people recovered but were never officially shown as having had the virus.
Serology testing, which checks a person’s blood for antibodies, could shed light on how widespread things have been. The Iowa Department of Public Health began listing serology testing on its COVID-19 website on Tuesday.
No serology tests are indicated for any local county.