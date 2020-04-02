FAIRFIELD — The first two cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Jefferson County hours apart, local health officials said Thursday morning.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health, the individuals are adults between the ages of 18-40, and are self-isolating at home.
“While these are Jefferson County’s first cases, they may not be the last,” Jefferson County Health Administrator Chris Estle said. “That’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority.”
Every county bordering Jefferson, except for Davis, had at least one confirmed case as of Thursday morning. Washington County, which borders Jefferson on the north, had the fourth-most cases in Iowa.
Estle outlined several precautions citizens should take to help prevent the virus from spreading further, including:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
• Staying home when ill.
Approximately 80 percent of Iowas infected with COVID-19 will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Those who ware ill must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their home until there has been no fever for at least three days, and at least a week since symptoms appeared.