OTTUMWA — Monroe County saw its first death from COVID-19 on Thursday, while Wapello County officials announced much better news.
Monroe County was among the last area counties to have a confirmed case of the virus, but the numbers have risen sharply since that first case. Thursday night, Monroe County Emergency Management said a person age 81 or older became the county’s first death.
Many of the county’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 are centered in an outbreak at Oakwood Specialty Care, which confirmed 14 cases among residents on Thursday. Officials did not say whether the person who died was among that group.
An update to wapelloready.org, the site Wapello County officials use to track the virus, had much more encouraging news about the virus locally. It listed 316 cases, a rise of only five compared to the previous day.
With the surge in Wapello County cases approaching its third week, this is the time frame in which some people would be expected to be getting over the virus. That appears to be happening.
Local officials said 33 people have now recovered from the virus, a jump of 11 from the prior day. It is the first time since the surge began that the number of recoveries outpaced the number of newly confirmed cases.
That may not last, since the TestIowa site may well find new cases, but it remains a significant milestone for Wapello County.