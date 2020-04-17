DES MOINES — Students in Iowa will not be returning to school this spring.
Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement at her daily press conference Friday. She said that the numbers and data on COVID-19 are not where they need to be in order to allow classes to resume May 1.
“When you sit down and talk about how we responsibly start to open Iowa back up, we still haven’t actually peaked at this point, and we just don’t have the data that I think that we need to start to have the conversation about opening [schools] up,” she said. “While I would like nothing more than to open up our schools and classrooms in May, we have to prioritize the health and safety of Iowans."
In making the announcement, Reynolds pointed to the fact that closing schools was one of the first mitigation strategies put in place in mid-March as COVID-19 spread to Iowa. The initial closure was for two weeks and was then extended through the end of April. Friday’s announcement puts an end to the 2019-2021 academic year.
“I told [the schools] I would give them a two-week notice on what we thought it would look like, and we are just not going to be where we need to be by May 1 to help give them the information they need to put the plans in place to try to figure out how to reopen school,” she said. Despite the announcement being made Friday, Reynolds said the official order will be made April 30.
“Closing schools through the end of the year is not an easy decision,” said Dr. Ann Lebo, director of Iowa Department of Education. “We do know the challenges this creates. We also know this decision is necessary to ensure the health and safety of those we serve. Iowa’s schools are essential to our communities well beyond the educational services they provide, and we recognize the loss this brings to many.”
Lebo said instructional time requirements will continue to be waived for the current school year for districts providing continuous learning via the voluntary or required paths that came with the extended closure. All area districts are currently flowing the voluntary path.
“Under normal circumstances, the timeline for developing continuous learning plans would take months, years even. Our schools developed and implemented solutions in only a matter of weeks,” Lebo said. “In a short turnaround they kept their families informed, identified student needs, worked to ensure equitable access to learning opportunities and dove in headfirst to provide continuous learning strategies that meet the needs of their students and families.”
“Now we’re going to look for opportunities to really enhance and make those programs even better so we can continue to work with the kids,” Reynolds said.
However, participation continues to be a concern.
An article by the Associated Press said teachers across the country report their attempts at distance learning are failing to reach large numbers of students. Hundreds of thousands of students are still without computers or internet access. Those who do log on have countless distractions: They are babysitting siblings, sharing laptops, lying in bed during lessons. Others log on only to walk away.
With schools closed for the rest of the year in at least 23 states, and now Iowa, the uneven progress with remote learning is raising concerns that those who already were struggling will be left further behind.
“The pandemic is an educational equity crisis for vulnerable students who were too often underserved by our education system in ‘normal’ times,” said Ian Rosenblum, executive director of The Education Trust-New York.
Lebo said that to address that, some Iowa districts might decide to change paths. “Our goal, I think, as we look at this progressing, is it’s going to significantly look different as we continue to move forward,” she said. Reynolds echoed that thought, stating that districts moving from voluntary to required would help track attendance and grades.
Lebo said at this time, she doesn’t have data on participation rates in Iowa. “One thing we are asking districts to do is to start to think about a return to learn. How many kids didn’t participate? They’re going have to make those measurements, and we’ll make those part of our recommendations.”
As a result, Iowa districts will now be charged with submitting what the officials called a “Return to Learn Plan” to the IDOE by July 1.
“This plan may include options for summer school, enrichment activities or other opportunities designed to address disruptions to learning as a result of COVID-19 and will be further supported with recommendations from the Continuous Learning Task Force,” Lebo said.
In addition, the late August start date will be waived for the 2020-2021 academic year.
“Maybe there’s a possibility for schools to start three weeks early and start some of that remediation so we can start to see where the kids are at and help provide them the instruction they need to get them to where they should be at and really able to move forward,” said Reynolds.
“We’re all going to have some significant disruptions to address in the fall, so that will be part of that process,” Lebo said. “I know it isn’t easy, and we are doing everything we can to support our schools, families and students as they adjust to a new way of learning and of life.”
She said her department has been meeting virtually with school leaders twice per week to provide guidance, help remove barriers to graduation, assist with mobilizing meals, help build online resources and waiving testing and assessment requirements. The department is also working to connect schools with resources for technology, materials and supplies.
“This is an unprecedented time, and you’ve continued to help us reimagine how Iowa students can continue to learn regardless of those circumstances,” Reynolds said, addressing administrators, teachers and school staff.
“We will get through this together and come out stronger on the other side,” Lebo said.