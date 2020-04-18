OTTUMWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health announced another 181 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one in Wapello County, and 10 deaths in the state.
Wapello County now has seven known cases of the virus.
There are now 2,513 confirmed cases of the virus in Iowa, and 74 people have died. One of the deaths was in Appanoose County. It means both of the confirmed COVID-19 patients have died of complications from the disease, though they are also believed to have had underlying conditions that made them more vulnerable.
The total for new cases was close to the record for a single date, which was recorded earlier this week. But the increased numbers also reflect the state’s efforts to increase testing at known locations with outbreaks, including several Iowa plants.
While the rise in numbers is significant, it also means the state is getting a better idea of how widely the virus is distributed in Iowa. Officials have said they need to significantly increase testing in the state and are taking steps to do so.