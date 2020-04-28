DES MOINES — Iowa reported 508 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the second-highest total of the epidemic, and nine additional deaths. It brings the death toll for Iowa to 136, and pushes the total number of cases to more than 6,300.
Local totals were unchanged.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said 98 percent of the newly confirmed cases are in the 22 counties that were excluded from Monday’s proclamation easing some restrictions.
The number of people tested for the virus statewide is approaching 40,000. That’s a significant increase over where the state was in recent weeks, but little of the testing is being done in the Wapello County area. Only 265 tests have been conducted locally. Figures in neighboring counties are even lower. Mahaksa County’s 144 tests is the second highest in the area, while Jefferson County has had 123 tests.
Much of the state’s testing effort has centered on locations where there have been known outbreaks linked to long-term care facilities or meat processing plants. Polk County, which held the state’s first drive-through testing site this past weekend, listed 4,653 tests conducted in all. The county is also home to six of the state’s 23 confirmed outbreaks in long-term care centers.
“Testing, case management and contact tracing remain critical components to understanding and managing virus activity,” Reynolds said. “Tomorrow, a second Test Iowa site will be opening in Waterloo at Crossroads Mall.”
Restaurants, fitness centers, retailers and malls in the remaining 77 counties may open May 1, but are limited to 50 percent capacity. Reynolds predicted Iowa residents would be “curious about how the experience will be different.”
Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said there will be some differences. Self-serve stations, like buffets and salad bars, remain prohibited. And the restaurants that choose to reopen are being encouraged to use a reservation-only system.
“All employees should be screened before each shift, and immediately excluded from the workplace if they have any symptoms,” Reisetter said. “Employees with direct customer contact should wear masks that are laundered daily and workstations should be stationed at least 6 feet apart, whenever possible.”
Reisetter also underscored the responsibility for patrons to take precautions. Those who feel ill should not be dining out or shopping, and people need to understand whether they are high-risk themselves.
“I want to remind those of you who are at high risk that you should continue to stay home as much as possible. If you do decide to leave your home, it continues to be important to practice social distancing whenever possible,” she said.
Iowa has told employees who were furloughed during the closures they risk losing unemployment benefits if they do not return when called back, according to the Associated Press.
The AP said Iowa Workforce Development said failure to return would be considered a voluntary quit, which generally disqualifies people from receiving benefits.