DES MOINES — Iowa hit a new daily high for COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 482 new confirmed cases. There were four additional deaths.
The new figure was significantly higher than any previously released by state officials. The prior high was 389 cases on Sunday, as the state rushed testing to outbreaks at meat packing plants.
Those outbreaks were tied to the new jump in positive tests as well.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said 33 percent of the new cases "are related to the surveillance testing that has been done at the meat processing facilities."
Black Hawk County had 107 new positive tests. Other major jumps took place in Johnson County (69) and Linn County (51).
A large majority of the newly confirmed cases are among what the state defines as adults and middle-aged adults, with 429 of the cases falling into those two categories. Both, notably, are prime working-age demographics.
Jefferson County’s total rose by two, the only new confirmed cases in the area.
Testing remains an issue for Iowa. Reynolds said there have been 27,615 tests administered in Iowa, "a per capita test of one out of 113" people in Iowa. It was not clear whether those tests included people who were tested more than once.
Reynolds announced the launch of testiowa.com, an online portal she said would help the state significantly increase testing.
"This will make available 540,000 COVID tests to increase the state's testing capaicty by up to 3,000 additional tests per day. And that's in addition to what we're already doing," Reynolds said.
The site includes an online assessment to determine whether people are eligible for testing. The assessment asks about symptoms or underlying conditions people have, where people live and what their occupations are.
"Once you complete the assessment, you'll receive a follow-up email with information appropriate for you," Reynolds said. "If you're eligible for testing, your email will prompt you to schedule a time at a testing location near you and will also provide a QR code that you'll need at check-in."
The personal information in the assessment will be hidden, Reynolds said, and
"will be used exclusively for the purpose of fighting COVID-19 and will be destroyed once the immediate threat of the virus subsides."
Officials hope the screening will help identify hotspots within Iowa before they grow to the point they become difficult to control. The long-term goal is to be able to expand testing to include people who are asymptomatic, something experts have said is critical to understanding how widely the virus has spread.