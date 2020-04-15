DES MOINES — One day after Iowa saw a huge spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the number announced Wednesday fell below triple digits.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said there were 96 new cases statewide, bringing Iowa’s total to 1,995. Four additional deaths brought the toll to 53 people.
The outbreak did see a second case emerge in Appanoose County. Appanoose County Public Health announced a man between the ages of 61 and 80 was diagnosed with the virus and receiving medical care.
Wapello County’s count remains at seven according to the state’s data: two adults, four middle-aged patients, and one older adult.
Iowa is approaching a welcome milestone. Slightly more than 900 Iowans have recovered from the disease, and that number could reach 1,000 in the coming days.
The large increase announced Tuesday was tied to a major outbreak at the Tyson plant in Louisa County. Reynolds said the state was sending 900 test kits to the site. The testing will likely cause additional increases in the state’s COVID total, but will also yield critical information on the virus’ spread in that area. Officials have stressed it is important to have a better picture of how widespread the virus is to form plans for reopening the state’s businesses.
Iowa had 171 patients hospitalized, and some of those people are in dire condition.
“Twenty were admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-eight patients are being treated in [intensive care] and 43 are on ventilators in hospitals across the state,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds used part of Wednesday’s briefing to warn the stresses of limited movement can create situations in which abuse victims cannot easily escape.
“We must recognize that home is not a safe place for all Iowans,” Reynolds said. “Data from past disasters show physical and sexual abuse, as well as domestic violence and substance abuse, increases along with the stress on families.”