OTTUMWA — Local figures for the COVID-19 outbreak have taken a big jump, putting those totals closer to state tallies for Wapello County. Both sets now show Wapello County approaching 200 positive cases.
County officials updated wapelloready.org, which now shows 198 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s a leap of 44 newly-confirmed cases compared to Friday.
Virtually all of the local cases are among adults of working age. A majority of the confirmed cases (101) are among adults aged 18-40, while another 85 are adults age 41-60. The remaining 12 cases were found in adults between the ages of 61-80.
County officials list eight people as having recovered. There has been one death from the virus in Wapello County.
The surge in cases over the past week has coincided with additional testing, though local officials have said the virus is also spreading in the Ottumwa area. Cases are not broken down beyond the county level in the information provided to the public.
State totals also rose on Saturday, but by a smaller amount than in previous days. The Iowa Department of Public Health showed 20 more cases, bringing the total to 212. Four people are now hospitalized in Wapello County for treatment of COVID-19.
The IDPH data shows 802 Wapello County residents have been tested for the virus, including 57 new tests. The rate at which the tests were positive fell, but a third of those tested in the most recent numbers showed they had the virus. That’s more than double the state’s average.
In all, 11,671 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 252 have died.