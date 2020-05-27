OTTUMWA — Fire Chief Tony Miller wore his fandom on his face Wednesday morning as he handed out masks at Bridge View Center.
The first morning of Mask Ottumwa was going well, even on short notice. The initiative was announced Tuesday evening, and drew a steady stream of people who wanted masks to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miller credited Wapello County Emergency Management for getting the giveaway started.
“Tim Richmond, I think he got hold of JBS and here we are. We’ve probably given away 300 masks, closer to 400,” Miller said. “They’re showing up.”
Wapello County officials said COVID total cases passed 500 on Wednesday, with the county’s update listing 504 total cases. The county’s tally showed 279 people have recovered.
Hospitalizations also rose, from 19 to 23. That’s 10.4 percent of the total active cases in Wapello County.
Health experts say masks can play a significant role in containing the spread of the virus. COVID-19 is a respiratory infection that spreads most easily through droplets people exhale when they breathe, cough or sneeze. Think of the clouds that form when you’re outside on an Iowa winter day. That’s the moisture the virus is in.
The masks being offered Wednesday were not fine enough to prevent the virus itself from being inhaled. But they are enough to stop water droplets from being able to escape the person wearing the mask. In fact, that’s precisely what they are designed to do. So if people, infected or not, wear a mask while in public the chance of spreading the virus falls.
Mask giveaways will continue at Bridge View Center from 8-10 a.m. and from 4-6 p.m. Thursday.
Also on Wednesday, Richmond announced the Ottumwa TestIowa site will move from its location at the Beach, but will continue operations in Ottumwa beyond Friday.
State officials said as of early afternoon Wednesday Wapello County had 537 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That was a larger rise than what was seen over the holiday weekend, but it was not the result of additional tests. Testing numbers had not returned to their pre-holiday totals, and about a third of the tests returned Wednesday were positive.
Sixteen of the cases in Wapello County are at Vista Woods Care Center, one of several area outbreaks at long-term care facilities. There are 62 confirmed cases at Crystal Heights Care Center in Mahaska County and 37 at Oakwood Specialty Care in Monroe County.
Crystal Heights said the outbreak involves 49 residents and 16 employees. Three residents died from the virus on Wednesday, bringing the center’s total to nine.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday about 4.4 percent of Iowans have had a test for COVID-19, and the Centers for Disease Control has asked the state to put together a plan for testing “at least 2 percent of our population each month.”
Part of that includes establishment of a partnership between TestIowa and regional health care systems. The first such effort will take place in West Burlington in concert with Great River Health. Reynolds said that model “is something we can replicate across the state.”