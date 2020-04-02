DES MOINES — State officials announced 66 more cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing Iowa’s total to 614 confirmed cases.
While none of the cases were in Wapello County, two neighboring counties did have diagnoses. Jefferson County’s first case is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.
Mahaska and Van Buren counties also saw cases announced. The former is an adult between 41-60 years old, while the latter is an adult between the ages of 61-80. Van Buren County now has three confirmed cases, tying Mahaska County for the most locally.
There are still no confirmed cases in Monroe or Davis counties, though state authorities have said people should assume the virus is in their communities and behave accordingly.
The Thursday update also included two more deaths, both in Linn County. The state’s total is 11 fatalities.
The outbreak has hit Linn County hard, with 103 cases confirmed. The total includes one person previously identified as being in Poweshiek County.
State officials say there have been more than 8,000 tests of Iowa residents. Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday afternoon a total of 144 Iowans have recovered from the virus.
Reynolds’ daily press conference also announced an extension of business and school closures through April 30.
“Keeping Iowa students out of classrooms is a very difficult decision,” Reynolds said, but remains necessary to protect students, their families and Iowa communities.