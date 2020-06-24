OTTUMWA — Iowa officials counted two new COVID-19 cases in Wapello County on Wednesday, the first confirmed cases in more than 48 hours.
Wapello County had no additional cases in the Iowa Department of Public Health’s counts for Monday or Tuesday, the first two-day lull in new cases for the county since April. The county saw double-digit daily increases in new cases for most of May, but has not seen any day hit 10 or more new cases in June.
The new cases Wednesday brought the total to 691 recorded cases. Recoveries have risen significantly in June, with the state now counting 606 Wapello County patients as recovered. Fewer than 60 people are currently known to have the virus in the county.
Testing has also fallen off, but that does not entirely explain the absence of new cases early this week. The state reported 61 tests for Wapello County residents on Monday and Tuesday. A similar number were performed on May 14, and 21 of those had positive results.
The slide in new cases extends to the surrounding area. Only one day in the past two weeks showed even 10 cases found in Wapello County and the surrounding counties. And state reporting on outbreaks in surrounding counties linked to long-term care facilities suggest those have come under control as well.