OTTUMWA — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wapello County barely budged over the weekend, a sharp difference from the daily, double-digit rises recorded a month ago.
State officials said there were only two new cases found in Wapello County this past weekend, one each on Saturday and Sunday. County officials do not update their numbers on weekends.
Surrounding counties didn’t see much of an increase, either. Only two cases were found Saturday in the whole area, and four Sunday. Only Jefferson County joined Wapello County in recording cases on both days.
Local health officials have cautioned that, while encouraging, the gains made over the past several weeks are not irreversible. People continue to need to wash their hands with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if they are sick.
The first wave of Iowa’s COVID-19 pandemic crested in the first week of May. Southeast Iowa was behind that, though. Wapello County saw daily figures for new cases remain high through the entire month. It was at 675 cases as of 5 p.m. Monday. Jefferson County, which is at 46 cases, did not see its numbers begin to trend upward until late May and early June.
Appanoose County numbers have remained slow but steady, with a high of three new cases announced May 23.
Mahaska and Monroe counties, where the outbreaks were linked to long-term care facilities, also saw their peak numbers later in May.
The slowing pace of newly identified cases has allowed Wapello County’s number of recovered patients to begin catching up. Iowa officials said Monday about 70 percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wapello County have recovered, a slightly higher rate than the state as a whole. County officials have put that figure in excess of 80 percent.
A total of 50 area residents have died from COVID-19, including 26 in Wapello County. Most of those deaths have come in the past two weeks. Hospitalizations are down, though, with both county and state officials showing fewer than 10 people from Wapello County still requiring in-patient treatment.