OTTUMWA — County officials on Wednesday announced two more deaths in Wapello County from the COVID-19 virus.
One of the deaths was a person older than age 81 who died Tuesday. On Wednesday, a person between the ages of 61-80 died. A total of 14 people in Wapello County have died from the virus.
County officials reported only one newly-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing their total to 586. State officials reported no new cases in Wapello County for the 24 hours ending at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The rate of new cases has slowed in recent days after May saw huge increases in the number of people confirmed to have the virus. Wednesday saw the latest sign of that improvement, with the state’s data following that given by county officials in showing at least half of the patients have recovered.
More than half of the people connected to the COVID outbreak at Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia have recovered. Forty-one cases were found in the outbreak, 26 of whom are listed as recovered in state data.
But outbreaks at area care facilities are far from over. Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa announced that two more residents have died, bringing the outbreak’s total to 11.