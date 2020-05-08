OTTUMWA — Local officials reported only four newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wapello County on Friday, the lowest number since the figure began surging last week.
Almost all of the cases are among working-age adults. Eighty-two cases have been confirmed in adults aged 18-40, and another 63 are among people aged 41-60. The remaining nine cases have been found in older adults ages 61-80.
Only one Wapello County resident has died, and eight have recovered.
State figures painted a very different picture, with the Iowa Department of Public Health reporting nearly 30 new cases for a total of 192. The IDPH reported 74 tests were conducted Thursday on Wapello County residents.
The county’s positive test rate of 39 percent remains considerably higher than the state’s average, though it is a drop from highs on recent days that approached 50 percent. Wapello County now has the 12th-highest per-capita rate for the virus in Iowa.
Iowa as a whole saw 12 additional deaths, bringing the total to 243, and Friday's totals saw an increase of almost 400 newly-confirmed cases.
There have been signifiant differences over the past week in the number of cases reported locally and by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Wapello County Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Richmond said during Thursday’s weekly update that the differences reflect the speed at which events are moving.
“What we’re seeing are some things like duplicate cases reported, and those are just clerical things that happen in these type of events,” Richmond said. “Those things are being resolved. There are conversations between state public health offices and local public health offices.”
Revisions between the two sets of numbers can at times be substantial. There are documented cases in which the state revised a county’s total downward by 15 or more cases after reconciling the figures.
Public Health Director Lynelle Diers said people exposed to the virus, such as when a housemate or family member tests positive, are being told to quarantine at home for 14 days.
“Now there are exceptions,” she said. “Some of the exceptions are if they are a [health care worker] or if they work at a meat packing plant. Those individuals are allowed to go to work, but they must wear a mask. The only thing that they are allowed to do is go to work and come home directly.”
Anyone who becomes ill during quarantine must go into isolation for 10 days.
Diers also said Ottumwa Regional Health Center is currently able to order and receive the personal protective equipment (PPE) that they need to continue. She cautioned, though, that if conditions change the amount needed could rise.
The most recent available data shows three people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wapello County.