OTTUMWA — Local officials said they hope TestIowa will extend its stay in Ottumwa beyond June 24, but they’re working on contingency plans to ensure testing continues regardless.
TestIowa has operated in Ottumwa for about a month. First located at The Beach parking lot, the drive-through testing operation moved to Evans Middle School beginning last week. Mayor Tom Lazio said it handled about 115 tests yesterday.
The site will remain at Evans through at least June 24. “We’d like them to stay longer and get more testing,” Lazio said.
Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Richmond agreed. He said a decision on whether to extend the Ottumwa testing location should arrive early next week.
“Our local health care coalition likes TestIowa being here,” he said. “It has taken pressure off our local clinics.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds has said this week work with TestIowa is beginning to include cooperative arrangements with community health care centers around the state. Richmond said River Hills in Ottumwa has made an offer for such an arrangement.
While the first preference is for the drive-through operations to continue in much the same way as they currently are, officials would not oppose a partnership if the state decides to discontinue the TestIowa location in Ottumwa.
“I think that would make sense,” Lazio said.
State and local figures have come into much closer alignment in recent days as state officials announced fewer new cases and county officials completed followup investigations. Iowa officials showed 667 cases found in Wapello County since the pandemic began, including seven Thursday, while the county listed 655.
The gap in recoveries is more significant. State officials say 413 patients have recovered, and county officials put the figure at 532. That gap makes a considerable difference when estimating the county’s active case load, people who are currently infected with the COVID-19 virus. But either figure gives the county a recovery rate in excess of 62 percent.
There have been 24 deaths among Wapello County residents due to the virus. Ten people remain hospitalized.
Of the three outbreaks at long-term care centers in the area monitored by the state, two show more than half of the patients recovered. Fifty of 77 patients at Crystal Heights Care Center in Mahaska County have recovered from the virus, while 30 of 44 patients at Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia have done the same.
State totals for Vista Woods Care Center in Ottumwa show seven recoveries out of 32 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19.