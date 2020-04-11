DES MOINES — State officials announced 122 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a new high mark for the state. Iowa has a total of 1,510 cases.
There were three additional deaths.
It was also the third consecutive day on which the number of new cases exceeded 100 and the fourth time overall.
As expected, Saturday’s announcement included a fourth case for Wapello County. Local officials said Friday there were four cases, but the state’s count for the area had not caught up with the most recent diagnosis.
Friday’s announcement rattled the Ottumwa community with the announcement City Hall was being immediately closed to the public and staff after an employee was found to have the virus.
Wapello County’s case load remains on the lower end for the state. Van Buren County’s six cases are the most in the immediate area, though Henry County far exceeds it with 19 cases.
Linn County remains the hardest-hit part of Iowa, with 235 confirmed cases, fully 15.5 percent of the state’s total.