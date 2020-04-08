DES MOINES — The number of new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday in Iowa fell slightly from Tuesday’s record, but it remained near triple digits.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 97 new confirmed cases, bringing the state’s total to 1,147 cases. A total of 431 people have recovered, approximately 38 percent of the known cases so far. None of the new cases was in the Ottumwa area.
On Tuesday, the state’s number of confirmed cases jumped by 102, the most recorded in Iowa on any one day since the pandemic began.
There was one additional death, which was announced by the Iowa Department of Public Health. That brings the state’s total to 27.
The number of new cases will continue to increase for some time. While the national figures have shown indications the virus is spreading more slowly than it did in recent weeks, Iowa’s trend lags behind those of the worst-hit states. Reynolds said that means the state’s peak “is projected to happen later this month.”
Reynolds used her press conference to announce an increase in the state’s Small Business Relief Program from $4 million to $24 million. The first round of funding will largely go to more than 500 restaurants, bars and breweries.
“These businesses were among the first to close their normal operation, and it is our goal to get them back up and running as soon as possible,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds did not announce a timeline for easing the restrictions that have come into force, including new restrictions on campgrounds and playgrounds announced earlier this week. Those will remain in effect at least through the end of the month.