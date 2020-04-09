DES MOINES — Iowa hit a new record on Thursday with 125 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, and two more Iowans died of complications from the illness.
It’s the second time the number of new cases has topped 100, but this was by far the most new confirmed illnesses since the pandemic reached Iowa. Both of the deaths in the state were in Linn County, which has had the highest number of cases statewide.
None of the newly-announced cases are in the immediate area. Wapello County’s total cases remains at two, though one patient has recovered.
Iowa has a total of 1,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 115 people are hospitalized. This week saw the state announce the first rounds of small business relief grants, which are largely targeted at restaurants and bars. The grants for up to $25,000 are designed to help keep those businesses, which were among the first shut down by the state, stay afloat.
Notably, three of the people who were confirmed by the state to have tested positive for COVID-19 are younger than age 18. The virus has spread most among adults, with the highest number of cases found in people between the ages of 41 and 60.
Only 16 minors have been diagnosed with the virus in Iowa. While the virus seems to produce only mild symptoms in the vast majority of children who become infected, there have been deaths in other states.
Officials say people need to take precautions, washing their hands with soap and water frequently, staying home while sick, and covering coughs or sneezes.