OTTUMWA — Wapello County added 11 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, as the number of active cases pushes near 100.
The Iowa Department of Public Health showed Wapello County's total number of COVID-19 positive tests increased by 11 in the last 24 hours, as of 10 a.m. Monday. The numbers are preliminary until cases are confirmed to be of Wapello County residents by local officials.
The new tests move Wapello County to 96 active cases of the disease, according to state data.
It was a relatively quiet morning for the state, as Iowa added just 268 new cases of the COVID-19 disease and one new death. The new cases did push Iowa to 49,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 161 more Iowans recovered from the disease and 2,546 were tested.
All but one Courier area county added cases Monday morning, with two new cases in Monroe and one each in Davis, Van Buren and Jefferson.
Wapello County remains at a 10% positivity rate in the last 14 days. Davis is at 9%, Van Buren 8%, Monroe 7%, Appanoose 5%, and Jefferson 3%.