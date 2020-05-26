OTTUMWA — State and local tracking of the COVID-19 pandemic told sharply different stories after Monday’s holiday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced only one new case for Wapello County on Monday, the lowest total in nearly a month. Local health officials announced 13 new cases, bringing its total to 491.
The difference isn’t entirely surprising. The state’s count has generally slowed while the local count, which is announced after cases are investigated, has continued to rise steadily. Iowa’s figures also need to take into consideration a sharp drop in the number of tests with the holiday weekend.
Tuesday saw the figures head back up. By midafternoon the state listed 517 cases locally. The rate of positive tests was 13 percent, low by the standards of recent weeks.
Hopeful signs exist, but so do reasons for concern. The COVID outbreak at Crystal Heights Care Center in Mahaska County is now at 61 patients, according to state officials. That’s almost 72 percent of the county’s total case load.
Appanoose County also saw a rise in cases on Tuesday, with a new case bringing the total to 13.
More than 6,100 Wapello County residents have now taken the TestIowa assessment at testiowa.com, a prerequisite for getting an appointment for the testing site at The Beach in Ottumwa or other sites around the state. That figure has risen quickly since last week’s announcement that anyone who wanted a test could get one.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said that shift has resulted in an increase in the number of tests being conducted.
“As testing continues to increase, the number of Iowans testing positive continues to trend down. In late April, we saw our average positivity rate climb as high as 30 percent,” she said. The state’s overall rate on Tuesday morning was 13.1 percent.
Wapello County’s rate stood at 23.7 percent. That figure has dropped considerably since testing expanded, particularly with the opening of the TestIowa site. Monday’s rate of 4 percent was the lowest in nearly a month, though the number of tests was also very low.
Reynolds also announced that the current disaster emergency proclamation will be extended through June 25. Outdoor venues can begin allowing performances, and raceways in Iowa may begin hosting fans. Some indoor performances are also begin allowed to resume, including for live music. Restrictions on capacity remain, with venues limited to 50 percent of their capacity.
“I will continue to evaluate in the coming weeks whether any of these restrictions should be adjusted further,” she said.
Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said the changes reflect both the fact the situation has changed and the need to ensure continued precautions are taken.
“All Iowans should continue to practice social distancing when out and about, [and] wear masks or other cloth face coverings when social distancing is not possible,” Reisetter said.