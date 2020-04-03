DES MOINES — Another 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced Friday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, bringing the state’s total to 699 cases. Iowa did not announce any additional deaths.
The list included one new case in Jefferson County and two in Van Buren County. It’s the second confirmed case in Jefferson County, following one announced Thursday, and involves an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.
Van Buren County has seen the number of cases climb rapidly in comparison to other area counties. The first confirmed case there was found Monday. There are now five confirmed cases in the county.
Two Iowa counties now top 100 cases: Linn and Polk counties. A total of 34 counties have yet to report cases, including Davis and Monroe in southeast Iowa, but state officials have urged all Iowans to assume the virus is present in their communities and take appropriate actions.
Wash your hands with soap and water. Cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.
Eighty people are currently hospitalized in Iowa from the virus that causes COVID-19. Another 58 have been treated and released.