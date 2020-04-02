OTTUMWA — A study by the University of Washington suggests the COVID-19 pandemic could peak in the United States in the next two weeks, but Iowa’s toughest times could arrive in May. But both estimates come with considerable uncertainty.
The study and related graphs were put online by the university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Gov. Kim Reynolds has questioned some of the underlying data in the study, saying it failed to take some steps Iowa has taken into account.
As with any effort to model the outbreak, it includes some baseline assumptions. In this case, the key assumptions are that states will maintain their efforts to enforce social distancing “until at least the end of May 2020,” and that states that have not already enacted mitigation orders will do so within seven days.
Most states have enacted stay-at-home orders, one of the recommended mitigation steps, though Iowa had not yet done so as of Thursday morning.
The IHME projection shows the “peak resource use” during Iowa’s epidemic arriving in late April to early May, and suggests it will top the number of beds available at Iowa hospitals. At its peak, there will be a need for approximately 350 more hospital beds than the state currently has.
For the sickest patients, the estimates are even more concerning. Iowa will need about 450 more intensive care beds than it has. The study suggests Iowa could see as many as 49 deaths per day at the epidemic’s worst, and more than 1,400 deaths before the first wave of the epidemic ebbs.
While social distancing and strict measures to keep people at home will help, there will continue to be significant risk until a vaccine is produced. The study estimates 97 percent of Americans will still be vulnerable to COVID-19 after the end of the first wave, so steps will be needed to avoid new outbreaks.