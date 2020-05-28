OTTUMWA — TestIowa will move this weekend from The Beach, where it has been for the past several weeks, to Evans Middle School.
Tim Richmond, the county’s emergency management director, made the announcement Thursday. The first indications of a change came earlier in the week, when the city council’s agenda for Friday included the possibility of opening The Beach on June 1.
“TestIowa will wrap up here tomorrow, but will move on Saturday,” Richmond said. “Our plan is to run for another two weeks for now.”
The move means people getting tested for COVID-19 will enter the school’s grounds from Chester Avenue. They will be guided through the site and exit to Finley Avenue.
Richmond said the site has been seeing more than 200 people per day and increased its testing after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced anyone could be tested after going through the screening process at testiowa.com. Richmond acknowledged early issues with that transition but said those appear to have been resolved.
Ottumwa’s TestIowa site opened May 13, just as Wapello County reached 300 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The site has been credited with increasing the number of local residents who have been tested.
Richmond also said the Mask Ottumwa giveaway, in which residents could receive masks for free at Bridge View Center, will likely hold additional days. Just where and when the new giveaway will take place has not been determined.