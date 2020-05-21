OTTUMWA — State figures are starting to reflect the same increase in recoveries from COVID-19 in Wapello County local data has shown for the past several days.
Iowa’s online data listed 108 local residents as recovered as of 11 a.m. Thursday. That’s an increase of 31 over the previous 24 hours, and easily outpaced the two newly-confirmed cases the state listed.
Differences in the state and local figures continue, but the bigger gap is now between the number of total cases and the number of active COVID-19 cases in Wapello County. State data suggests 308 active cases, while county numbers indicated 258.
Encouragingly, the decline in active cases comes as the percentage of positive tests has fallen. Wapello County went nearly three weeks without seeing a daily rate below 15 percent. But the past two days have each come in with a positive test rate of less than 10 percent, an important benchmark for community surveillance of the virus.
There have been complaints that the assessment is too restrictive, denying referrals to people who seem to fit the publicly-announced criteria. Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday testing criteria for TestIowa is being loosened.
“Later today we’ll be opening the criteria so that anyone who thinks that they should be tested can be. … This is especially important as more Iowans are returning to work. So if you’re interested in being tested, please go to testiowa.com and take the assessment,” Reynolds said. “This change will be effective by the end of the day.”
A statement from Wapello County Public Health sounded a note of caution Thursday. Recoveries have jumped in recent days, but officials warned against “a false sense of security.”
The statement said any short-term look at figures can be misleading since it is only a snapshot of conditions at that time:
“While our recoveries are promising, it is important to be aware that the recoveries that are occurring are primarily from the initial surge of cases approximately two weeks ago. There are still many more people who have not yet recovered and are still being followed by public health or who have not tested and are being followed by their local provider. “
The news isn’t all positive. While earlier cases in Wapello County were confined almost entirely to working-age adults, the past week has seen an increase in positive COVID tests from minors and the elderly. Four people younger than age 18 have now tested positive, while eight people age 81 or older have done so.
Wapello County residents, urged by local officials to take the testiowa.com COVID-19 risk assessment online, have responded. But that’s not true of the entire region.
A total of 5,295 Wapello County residents have completed the assessment for, which can result in a referral for testing through TestIowa. It’s not the highest figure in Iowa, but outpaces any neighboring county by about 400 assessments.
State data shows Monroe County, just west of Wapello, has not responded in the same way. With only 69 assessments completed, it’s the only county in the state that remains in double digits. In fact, no other county has fewer than 200 completed assessments.
That comes despite the fact Monroe County has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19, most connected to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.