OTTUMWA — Two new COVID-19 cases have been found in Wapello County, bringing the total to nine.
The cases were among the 384 new cases announced Sunday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. That brought the statewide total to 5,476. Six more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 118.
An additional case was also found in Mahaska County. There have been nine cases found there.
Local and state officials differed on Sunday as to the total number of cases. Wapello County officials had one fewer case in all, but agreed there were two new ones. Six of the county’s COVID-19 patients have recovered. The number of people who have recovered is approaching 2,000 statewide.
The rise in Wapello County came as testing picked up statewide. There were a total of 214 tests in the county as of Friday. That rose to 256 by Sunday. That means more than 16 percent of the tests conducted locally since the pandemic reached Iowa have been announced in the past two days.
Iowa’s numbers have risen significantly in the past week, but that is largely due to additional testing being conducted. Saturday saw the first drive-through testing site in Des Moines. By revealing a more accurate picture of the pandemic in Iowa, the additional tests give officials badly needed information as they contemplate how to approach extensions or ends to the closures that are in effect.