OTTUMWA — Two more fatalities from COVID-19 in Wapello County were announced Sunday by county officials.
Both of the patients were over age 81, according to the Wapello County Emergency Management Agency’s release. State officials counted 18 deaths in Wapello County as of Sunday afternoon.
While the number of new cases in Wapello County has trended down since Memorial Day, deaths from the virus often lag behind such improvements. That has been the case in Wapello County, where the majority of the 643 cases listed by the Iowa Department of Public Health were confirmed in the first three weeks of May. Most of the deaths, though, have come in the past two weeks.
Only one new test listed by the state confirmed a COVID case on Saturday, but only 16 tests were reported. There were no new cases reported as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
The number of reported recoveries continues to outpace newly-confirmed cases. State figures show 271 currently active cases in Wapello County.
The COVID outbreak in Mahaska County arrived later than in Wapello County, and it hit a milestone over the weekend with the 100th confirmed case. Nearly three-quarters of the cases are connected to Crystal Heights Care Center.