OTTUMWA — County officials announced two more deaths from COVID-19 in Wapello County on Friday, the second day in which the county has had multiple fatalities.
While local officials could release only limited information, the announcement said one of the deaths was a person age 41-60, while the other was between 61-80 years old.
The most recent county data showed 528 confirmed patients with COVID-19, 314 of whom have recovered. The county’s death toll is now eight.
The number of hospitalizations for Wapello County patients has increased sharply in the past week. That’s not unusual within the broader pandemic, as hospitalizations and deaths have generally lagged behind increases in the case counts.
On Thursday, Emergency Management Director Tim Richmond told county supervisors the pressure on local medical resources is increasing.
“At our health care coalition meeting [Wednesday] night, the hospital reported that they’ll move two patients out into a bigger hospital and then two more right back in. That’s the trend we’re seeing this past week,” he said.
State officials said the first case of COVID-19 identified in Wapello County through serology testing has been found.
Serology testing examines a person’s blood for antibodies. If antibodies for the COVID-19 virus are present, it means the person’s immune system responded to an infection. It’s a tool to allow experts to see how widely the virus spread, and it’s important given the fact the virus doesn’t always cause severe symptoms.
Only a handful of such tests have been conducted locally — no area county had more than one positive serology test as of Friday — and the numbers statewide are much smaller than those identified through the traditional swab testing. Serology tests have identified a bit more than 1,800 cases, a third of which are in Black Hawk County.