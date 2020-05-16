Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Showers and a few thundershowers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and a few thundershowers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.