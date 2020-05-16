OTTUMWA — Vista Woods Care Center in Ottumwa said Saturday it had two residents test positive for COVID-19.
The center said the residents will “remain in isolation for at least 14 days” and that it is in contact with the residents’ families.
Outbreaks of the virus have been particularly serious in long-term care facilities. Vista Woods is the first Ottumwa facility to announce confirmed cases, though a center in Albia said earlier this week it had an outbreak in which 14 residents tested positive.
Vista Woods’ announcement said it was working with local and state health officials to respond. The cases did not appear on the state’s website tracking outbreaks at long-term care facilities as of Saturday evening.
County totals updated Saturday evening showed a larger rise in cases than the past several days. A total of 348 Wapello County residents have tested positive. The list now includes the first county resident over age 80 who has tested positive, though it was not known whether that individual and either of the cases at Vista Woods were the same.
Forty-eight Wapello County residents have recovered from the virus.