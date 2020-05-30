OTTUMWA — Testing for COVID-19 dropped off in Wapello County over the past week, with numbers failing to rebound from the drop they took Memorial Day weekend.
The drop is notable because it does not mirror statewide figures, which stayed approximately the same. Wapello County hit a high of slightly more than 200 tests conducted May 24, and had hit more than 100 daily tests more often than not over the preceding week. But state data shows the past week saw a high of only 40 tests conducted.
Low testing levels have several possible effects that can skew perceptions of the outbreak. It takes fewer positive tests to have a day’s percentage of positive tests soar. That’s what happened Wednesday, when Wapello County’s rate was 40 percent. But, again, state data shows that was a total of 16 newly-confirmed cases, a lower figure than Wapello County had seen in early May when testing had yet to ramp up.
The other risk is that cases are missed by low testing levels, raising the possibility of the virus getting a head start on new outbreaks.
Wapello County saw more deaths in the past week from the virus than any prior week. Eight people in Wapello County have died.
As of midday Saturday, Wapello County had 557 confirmed cases, according to state figures. Almost half, 267 cases, had recovered from the virus.
Local figures give a slightly different picture, with 536 cases and 346 recoveries. That’s a recovery rate of 64.5 percent.
Eighteen people from Wapello County are currently hospitalized for treatment. The number of Iowans hospitalized was 368, a figure that has remained fairly stable for nearly a month. More than half of Iowans who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.