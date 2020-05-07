OTTUMWA — Wapello County’s COVID-19 total jumped again Thursday, reaching 150 cases as counted by local officials. The addition of 34 confirmed cases was the biggest one-day increase so far.
The figures from Wapello County Public Health and the Wapello County Emergency Management Agency are updated daily at wapelloready.org. Thursday’s update showed 79 cases in adults ages 18-40 and 62 among middle-aged adults 41-60.
The remaining nine cases are among people ages 61-80. No cases have yet been recorded in local figures among minors or adults older than 80.
State totals have run higher than those announced by local officials, and that continued on Thursday. The Iowa Department of Public Health listed 165 cases in Wapello County, and a total of 671 residents have been tested.
Thursday showed an increase of nearly 100 tests conducted in Wapello County. But the rate at which the virus is being found is also increasing. While Wapello County has a positive test rate of 24.6 percent, more than 40 percent of the tests conducted in the batch reported Thursday were positive.
The rate of positive tests for Iowa as a whole was much lower: 13.8 percent.
The virus has not been as lethal in Wapello County as in some others with similar numbers, though deaths are a trailing indicator in the pandemic. Only one person has died in Wapello County from the COVID virus, and eight people have recovered.
State figures also indicated increases in Mahaska County, which jumped to 20 cases total. Overall, Iowa saw 655 new positive tests. Twelve more Iowans died, bringing the total to 231.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is allowing an additional round of reopenings beginning Friday. Campgrounds, tanning facilities and dental services can resume operations if they meet some requirements such as limiting numbers and having appropriate amounts of personal protective equipment. And some of the reopenings apply to businesses in the 22 counties excluded from her initial proclamation.
The initial guidelines prohibited malls and fitness centers, among other businesses, from reopening in 22 counties where Reynolds said COVID-19 was widespread or growing. The new proclamation allows those to reopen, subject to limitations.
Some facilities state campgrounds will not reopen, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will only allow campers who bring tents, pop-up campers or RVs that have functioning bathrooms. Playgrounds, cabins and shelter houses remain closed, as do visitor centers.
“We’re looking at containing and managing, which allows us to continue to ppen up in a very safe and responsible way,” Reynolds said. “We’re not opening them up at full capacity. Most everything is at 50 percent capacity.”
As the weather warms, there are other issues people will need to be thinking about. When Reynolds issued her initial proclamations, it was still too cool to think about events like garage sales. That is changing.
Ottumwa City Administrator Philip Rath said by email he isn’t aware of specific language in any of the current restrictions that might apply to yard sales or garage sales beyond the bans on mass gatherings.
“That said, we encourage individuals to be aware of their surroundings and those around them — practicing social distancing, good hygiene, and use of personal protective equipment as desired and available,” he said.
Prohibitions on gatherings of more than 10 people will remain in force in the city’s campground after it reopens Friday as well.