OTTUMWA — Friday’s update from local authorities showed another significant increase in the number of local COVID-19 cases.
The count from wapelloready.org, which is run by the Wapello County Emergency Management Agency, now counts 24 confirmed cases. It’s an increase of nine from the previous day, and up 15 over the course of two days.
The county’s tracking showed five new cases among adults ages 18-40, for a total of 11. There are a total of eight cases among middle-aged adults between 41 and 60 years old, an increase of one. Two of the new cases are among older adults ages 61-80, for four total. It was not clear what age group the remaining case fell into.
Eight people in Wapello County are known to have recovered. The state's Friday update showed one person hospitalized in Wapello County due to the virus.
After a week of largely static testing figures, Iowa said 289 people in Wapello County have been tested. That's an increase of 17 compared to the previous day.
A Thursday evening statement posted to the agency’s Facebook page quoted Wapello County Public Health Director Lynelle Diers as saying the number of cases “will probably continue to rise as expanded diagnostic testing becomes an integral part of the effort to contain the Coronavirus.”
Diers reiterated the message she has given since the pandemic reached Iowa: wash your hands frequently with soap and water, cover your coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.
State results also showed a major increase. The 740 new positive cases announced Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds was easily a new high for the state. A total of 7,885 people have now tested positive in Iowa.
Reynolds also announced eight more deaths.
The increase testing has caused a backlog in test results, which Reynolds said would be resolved this weekend.
“For Iowans who are still waiting for their results, we are sorry for the delay. But you will receive your results this weekend,” she said. “I also want Iowans to know that because of the large number of tests we’ve conducted recently, we do anticipate the overall numbers that will be reported this weekend may be higher than usual.”
The state’s figure differed from Wapello County officials’, showing 17 cases in Wapello County. The differences are not a surprise. The county’s figures have announced increases earlier than the state on several occasions, and the two use different cutoff times for the updates to their statistics.
Wapello County now has the highest number of confirmed cases in the area, with Mahaska County second with 14 positive tests.