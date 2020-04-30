OTTUMWA — Wapello County now has 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases according to county officials, a sharp increase in the known case load.
Thursday’s update on wapelloready.org, the Wapello County Emergency Management website showed the increase. It was a jump of six confirmed cases compared to the county’s previous total
State figures continued to show 10 cases in Wapello County, but it is not unusual for local authorities to announce increases before they show up in the state’s totals. The same thing happened Thursday in Appanoose County, where local officials announced one new case.
The new cases appear to be in adults, with the categories for ages 18-40 and ages 41-60 both showing increases. The jump was by far the most significant increase in Wapello County cases since the pandemic reached Iowa. Eight of the confirmed cases in Wapello County have seen the patients recover so far, and there have been no deaths in the county officially attributed to the pandemic.
State officials announced 302 newly-confirmed cases on Thursday and 14 deaths. The latter is the highest one-day figure thus far for the state.
The number of confirmed cases statewide has risen sharply in the past week, which officials have largely attributed to increased testing. The testiowa.com website allows people to take an initial screening and can recommend testing for people based on that. There have also been the first large-scale drive through screening efforts over the course of the past week.
The increases come as the state prepares to reopen some businesses with restrictions on the numbers they allow through the doors. Gov. Kim Reynolds said people should not mistake that for a return to the way things were before the virus arrived.
“We should expect normal to look and feel a little different for a while. COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The virus will continue to be in our communities,” she said.
Reynolds encouraged people to continue taking basic precautions, including washing their hands frequently with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick. She called basic hygiene “a simple but highly effective way to reduce your risk.”
Different businesses are handling the process in different ways. The Ottumwa YMCA falls under the category of fitness centers, which are also being allowed to reopen as long as they do not exceed 50 percent capacity. It announced Thursday it will reopen May 11.