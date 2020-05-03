OTTUMWA — The surge in COVID-19 confirmed cases continued on Sunday, with Wapello County’s count rising to 68 according to county officials.
The tracking at wapelloready.org showed yet another big jump in the figures, rising by 26 positive tests. The county was in the single digits as recently as last Wednesday.
Almost all the cases are in people of working age. Thirty-eight are in adults between the ages of 18 and 40, while another 25 are adults aged 41-60. The county’s list shows five cases in people between the ages of 61 and 80.
Eight people are confirmed to have recovered.
A total of 528 new cases were announced statewide on Sunday, along with nine deaths. The pandemic has killed 184 Iowans across the state.
Local officials have said the increase in confirmed cases is due to additional tests. While state figures have indeed shown increases in the number of tests conducted on Wapello County residents in recent days, the rise of 20 to 25 daily is a return to levels similar to what they were before a significant lull.
The tone of comments from local officials shifted on Saturday, with Public Health Director Lynelle Diers saying in a statement from the county’s emergency management Facebook page that county residents should assume the virus “is establishing a stronger presence in this county.”
The state’s figure differs slightly from the local count, but it is also well up in number. The Iowa Department of Public Health shows 61 cases. But, more importantly, it shows 388 people tested for the virus in Wapello County. That’s an increase of 75 tests over the previous day’s count, by far the biggest increase in testing since the state began releasing county totals.
The 388 tests conducted gives Wapello County a positive test rate of between 15 and 17 percent, depending on whether you use the state or county figure for the total number of cases.
Both of those figures are well below the 21 percent positive rate seen so far in Polk County, which has the highest number of cases in the state.
Officials in Appanoose County reported a fourth confirmed case there, as well as the county’s third death from COVID-19.