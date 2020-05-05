OTTUMWA — Iowa passed 10,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday, and Wapello County reached triple digits in official counts.
Iowa also saw a new high for deaths, with 19 reported on Tuesday. A total of 207 Iowans have died from the virus. Patients in slightly more than one-third of the total cases known to the state have recovered.
State figures showed 108 cases of the virus in Wapello County, while county officials reported 104 cases. Local officials said a slight majority of the cases (53) are among adults aged 18-40. Another 45 cases are in middle-aged adults between 41 and 60 years old. The remainder are among people between 61-80 years of age.
Differences in the state and local figures are explained in part by when the cutoff for the daily updates is. Wapello County’s updates are as of 5 p.m. the prior day. The state’s data is as of 10 a.m. the previous day. Changes during that seven-hour gap are no surprise. Local officials have also said their work on tracing and confirming cases can alter outcomes as people initially thought to live in Wapello County are identified as residents of other counties.
The state’s total puts Wapello County’s caseload at 15th in the state. Three Iowa counties, Polk, Black Hawk and Woodbury, have topped 1,000 cases each.
Local numbers have surged in recent days as testing increased, but the percentage of tests that have come back positive has also risen. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 528 total tests in Wapello County, giving it a 20.4 percent positive rate.
The state figures showed an increase of 408 cases statewide. One other local county saw an increase along with Wapello County. Davis County, which was one of the last local counties to have a confirmed case, is now at four.
Testing remains focused largely on areas that have seen significant increases in the virus’ spread, and Gov. Kim Reynolds defended that stance during Tuesday’s press conference.
“If we weren’t testing in those areas people would still have the virus, and without being tested, diagnosed and isolated, it could spread even further. So going where the virus is active and determining its scope within a region, county, or community gives us a much better opportunity to contain it and learn how we can manage it for the long term,” she said.
Iowa is altering its approach to identifying some hotspots. Long-term care facilities that have outbreaks have been identified for weeks. A similar approach will now be used on businesses.
Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said the department will release the name of employers where there is 10 percent absenteeism or 10 percent of the workforce is confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus, or meets other baseline criteria. Reisetter followed the announcement by specifying outbreaks at several meat processing plants.
JBS Ottumwa was not among those identified by the state.
Outbreaks at such facilities are being watched closely because of their potential to affect the food supply chain. On Tuesday, Hy-Vee announced its stores would limit customers to purchasing "four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken" at a time.