OTTUMWA — Both state and local figures now show more than 200 COVID-19 cases in Wapello County, though the increase Sunday morning was lower than in recent days.
Wapello County Emergency Management now shows 202 confirmed cases, with a total of eight people recovered. The vast majority of the cases are among working-age adults.
The state’s figures show a slightly higher number of cases, though the gap has narrowed significantly in recent days. The Iowa Department of Public Health showed 218 confirmed cases with Sunday’s update, up only six compared to Saturday’s total.
But there remain reasons for concern. The IDPH showed far fewer rests conducted for Wapello County residents than in recent days and, for the first time, more than half of a day’s tests came back positive.
Wapello County’s positive test rate of 26.7 percent is more than 10 percentage points above the state’s average, and the county has the 12th highest number of cases when adjusted for population. The most recent totals from the state show five people hospitalized in Wapello County.
Iowa officials reported 13 deaths statewide. Since the pandemic reached the state 11,959 Iowans have tested positive for the virus.