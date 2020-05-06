OTTUMWA — Wapello County’s COVID-19 total continued its rise on Wednesday, with local officials reporting 12 additional cases.
The update puts the total number of cases at 116 in Wapello County, easily the highest in the immediate area. All but seven of the cases are in adults, with a majority (61) among people ages 18-40. Eight people in Wapello County are listed as having recovered from the virus.
State data continued to show a higher total, with 125 cases in Wapello County. That keeps the county at No. 15 statewide for total cases.
The information from the Iowa Department of Public Health also shows how many people in the county have been tested. That makes it possible to show the rate at which the tests are positive. With 575 people in Wapello County tested the rate is between 20 percent and 21.7 percent, depending on whether you use state or local figures.
For comparison, Iowa’s overall rate is 16.4 percent.
Wednesday’s update was unusual in that Gov. Kim Reynolds did not give a press conference with new figures and information. Reynolds had announced on Tuesday she would be in Washington, D.C., for a meeting with President Donald Trump.
Iowa reported a total of 293 additional cases on Wednesday. It was the lowest total for Iowa since April 23, and the first in that time that failed to show a daily increase of at least 300 new cases.
There were 12 additional deaths statewide, though none were in the immediate area.
The number of people hospitalized in the area has gone up. The IDPH showed two people hospitalized in Mahaska County, one in Monroe County and three in Wapello County.