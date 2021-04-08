Cosby's Cellular has been named a 2020 Elite Performer by U.S. Cellular for the sales and operational excellence at its Centerville and Albia locations throughout the year.
The recognition is awarded annually through the company to its best-performing exclusive retail agents that meet specific goals across a range of categories.
Cosby's Cellular will be awarded a cash bonus, recognized at a special company event and provided a personalized Elite Performer award and memento. To qualify for the recognition, Cosby's Cellular had to achieve year-over-year customer growth, achieve elevated goals for revenue metrics and maintain financial and operational success.
"Being named an Elite Performer takes a commitment to excellent, and we congratulate Cosby's Cellular for this achievement," said Dee Taylor, U.S. Cellular's director of sales for west Iowa in a statement. "This award shows their dedication to running their business successfully, while supporting an excellent wireless experience for our customers."
Cosby's Cellular is among 17 independently owned businesses across the country that received the honor for 2020.