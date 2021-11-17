OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council began the process of a possible review of the city's ordinance on breed-specific dogs as it accepted a petition from a local group encouraging the city to reverse its ban on pit bull dogs.
The petition, which garnered over 700 signatures in Ottumwa and almost 1,200 online, was created by the Coalition to End Ottumwa's Pitbull Ban, and calls on the city for "a simple change to this ordinance to include all dogs and holding owners responsible for their dogs' behavior is needed."
The city instituted legislation regarding pit bulls after one of them killed a toddler in 2002. The dog is the only breed specifically mentioned in the city's code under "dangerous animals."
There is passion on both sides of the issue, and could take several weeks to resolve and spill over into a new council and mayor. Changing city code requires a new ordinance to be drafted, and then three separate readings of that ordinance. Public hearings may also have to take place.
"It is an issue with a little more sensitivity, but I think we have to review the information, and then look at the code and see where it falls short based on the advice from our attorneys," city administrator Philip Rath said Wednesday. "When you draft code you want it to be as black and white as possible, but when it gets emotional, it starts to gray those lines."
Rath said any new legislation likely wouldn't be drafted until the start of next year, and that several different entities need to be involved to create legislation that is enforceable.
"If you write a citation and it's not enforceable, then it's not was good as the paper it's written on," he said. "I don't think this will be super time-consuming, because you could attach a public hearing to a reading."
Cities have tended to reverse bans on breed-specific legislation. In the information along with the petition, documentation was shared on how that kind of legislation "doesn't work," and that Sioux City reversed its ban in 2009.
Several council members shared their opinion of how to proceed.
"If we're going to discuss this, then it would be my hope that one of that people responsible for the enforcement of any ordinance change would be the Wapello County Attorney's Office," council member Marc Roe said. "I would like to officially invite them to the conversation because I think they're a crucial link in making sure any changes that we have are actually enforced."
Council member Holly Berg, who is winding down her term on the council, encouraged several different ordinances related to animals. She believed the issue of dangerous dogs needs to be nipped in the bud.
"I'd like to see not just conversations focused on breed-specific, but trying to look at dangerous dog ordinances that help reduce dangerous dog instances from happening in the first place," she said.
"I really think we need to be looking at anti-tethering ordinances, backyard-breeder ordinances, just things that are going to going to reduce the things from happening in the first place no matter what the breed is. We need to do all these things as one grouping."
Kris Mundt spoke in favor of pit bulls, saying the responsibility of handling the breed rests with the owner.
"I've fostered pit bulls, brought them into my home with my other dogs and cats, and have had no problem," she said. "It's not the breed. It's the person that raises them. Any breed-specific ordinances should be not be considered unless they look at the condition the dog is being cared for."
The council took no action, but Rath said "we'll be bringing something forward to the council in the future."