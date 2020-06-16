OTTUMWA — Changes are coming under the next contract for Ottumwa’s trash hauling.
Health and Inspections Supervisor Kevin Flanagan said the city based most of the changes on responses to a survey it conducted about what people want from the service. Among the changes is a specific requirement for the contractor to have a person answer the phone during business hours, a pickup start time of 6 a.m. unless the heat index is expected to exceed 105 degrees, and ongoing surveys of Ottumwans at least every two years.
Councilman Skip Stevens had another concern.
“One of the complaints that I got most was the garbage leaking out of the back of the truck and making a mess on the street. I had that complaint numerous times and I think there should be something in there that they either have to clean it up or keep the trucks in good enough repair that this doesn’t happen,” Stevens said.
Flanagan said the current contractor has taken steps to help, but agreed “that’s something that shouldn’t be happening.”
Not all of the changes had support. Councilman Bob Meyers said the list of changes included a requirement to replace bins and prohibit blocking driveways. The provisions allow for fines if the bins are simply tossed back. Meyers was not sure the city could enforce that.
“We don’t even enforce cars parked in front yards,” he said.
Meyers also asked whether the city had communicated the complaints to the current contractor. Flanagan said the city has, “very regularly.”
Councilman Matt Dalbey said he saw the changes as an example of holding a contractor responsible for its actions in much the same way residents are. He praised the work and thanked those who had prepared the proposal.
It was not clear whether the list of changes would have a significant effect on the bids.
“All the changes that we’ve come up with are not anomalies. They exist in other communities. I don’t know if all of them exist together,” Flanagan said. He added the council is not required to accept any bids.
“You have built into the schedule the July 9 meeting, a pre-proposal conference. So once they look at the [proposal] you should get some feedback from the potential bidders,” Meyers said.
The council voted 4-1 in favor of the requirements, with Meyers opposed.
Council members unanimously approved the transfer of more than $400,000 and a report on the Ottumwa Transit vehicles as part of the pending takeover by 10-15 Transit. City Administrator Philip Rath said the report conforms with federal regulations.
“They have a requirement to complete what they call a rolling stock status report,” which lists the vehicles and whether there is federal money involved in any of them.
The transition takes place effective July 1, and Rath said the city is “looking for as seamless a transition as possible.”