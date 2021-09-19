The Ottumwa City Council will entertain a public hearing regarding a proposed hotel development adjacent to the Bridge View Center during Tuesday's meeting in council chambers at City Hall.
Cobblestone Hotels LLC and the city have drafted a development agreement for public input, and it is expected the council will take action at this meeting on a four-story, 84-unit hotel for $9.9 million.
According to a staff summary, the agreement transfers almost 46,000 square feet of land for the hotel and guarantees exclusive access to 35 parking spaces. Bridge View Center and the hotel will then share parking for the remainder of the hotel's parking needs.
The agreement also commits the city to an additional 110 parking spaces by paving the south portion of the Bridge View Center parking lot. As part of the agreement, the project carries a TIF rebate up to $120,000 annually for 20 years, but not to exceed $2.4 million, so that taxes paid on added value go back to the developer.
The agreement also maintains a minimum assessment ensuring the assessed value of the the development is at least $3.5 for the duration of the agreement, so that the tax increment can finance the rebate.
The project has been many years in the making through many ups and downs. The development is part of the city's 2040 Our Ottumwa Comprehensive Plan to establish a hotel at the Bridge View Center in an effort to bring more events to the community.
In the consent agenda, Jerry Ogden, president of the Workingman's Christmas Party, is looking to solicit donations for the program from local businesses between Oct. 30 and Dec. 31. The funds raised go to gift purchases for children in need, and the program started in the 1940s.
Also, it has been announced the Ottumwa League of Women Voters will have a forum for council and mayoral candidates Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. in council chambers.
The city council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors meet in regular session, with one of their agenda items a discussion of repairs that are taking place at the county-owned bioprocessing center near Eddyville.
The county has had to replace pumps and motors in the building, so far at a cost of just over $6,000, with almost $2,000 tacked on to labor to this point. Winger Contracting, which is making the repairs, said there will be some sort of valve work as well, with another $3,500 in labor to complete all repairs.
Also, the sheriff's office is making a request for new handheld radios at the Wapello County Jail, at a cost of just over $18,000. The office also has hired Jacob Rupe as a correctional officer to fill a vacant position in the jail.
In the Secondary Roads Department, Joe Arnold is expected to be approved as a shop mechanic after serving as a motorgrader in the department.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the courtroom on the fourth floor of the courthouse.