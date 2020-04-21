OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Transit will disappear this summer after the city approved a takeover by 10-15 Transit. Tuesday’s decision reversed the council’s January decision to reject an earlier proposal.
Council members said they felt misled by promises made by Ottumwa Transit in January. Marc Roe felt presentations to the council at that time favored Ottumwa Transit. Information he received since did not.
“What we are left with, in my opinion, were false promises that were made by Ottumwa Transit,” Roe said.
Roe said two organizations called soon after the January vote to say Ottumwa Transit “reached out to them and in fact said there’s no way we can serve your people.” That included promised services that were key to the council’s decision, like transportation for dialysis treatment.
Councilwoman Holly Berg had a similar experience.
“I received more concerns with people who were being told they weren’t going to be able to get rides to work early in the morning, who weren’t going to be able to get to their hospitalizations,” she said.
City Administrator Philip Rath said the proposal will allow the city to reduce the transit levy, with the potential of eliminating it in the future, without sacrificing services. That will not free up money for the city for other budget areas. The levy is earmarked for transit and cannot be used for other purposes. But will allow a reduction in city taxes by about 73 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation.
That was a big selling point for Councilman Matt Dalbey.
“With a tax reduction and a possible elimination of the levy, we can’t turn that down. We are in a position to where we have to look at reducing some of our costs to the customer because the taxpayer is overburdened,” he said.
Still, there were some questions. Councilman Bob Meyers said 10-15 Transit’s proposal included a reduction in fares. Would 10-15 Transit be able to keep fares at that level without needing a raise later? Jay Allison of 10-15 Transit said yes. His operation includes services in Oskaloosa and lowered rates when it began serving the city.
“When we removed that fee, the ridership went up significantly,” Allison said. “So that would be our first step, reduce rates. Bring the ridership back up and then, in turn, that accounts for the extra revenue that you’re losing.”
It’s slower, Allison said, but makes good business sense.
Council members voted 4-0 to approve the change. Councilman Skip Stevens was absent from the meeting.