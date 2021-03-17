OTTUMWA — Council member Marc Roe called it "the cleanest budget we've seen in a long time."
Council member Matt Dalbey appreciated the transparency throughout the process.
At the end of the day, there were no controversies as the Ottumwa City Council unanimously approved the city's fiscal year 2022 budget Tuesday at City Hall. Council member Holly Berg was absent.
The budget lowers the property tax rate to $22.22, which is a nearly 24-cent decrease from the previous fiscal year. It also kicks off a $7 million investment in capital improvement projects, which include street repair, building and neighborhood improvements, funding for public safety vehicles, and many other projects based largely on the city's comprehensive improvement plan.
There also are no layoffs this budget, as there were a year ago.
But maybe the best part is that citizens will be saving money. Most residential properties didn't increase in value, though overall valuations did increase. Under the budget, residents with property values will see the following reductions:
• Residents with properties valued at $50,000 will see a $12 to $13 reduction in their bill
• Residents with properties valued at $100,000 will see a reduction of $24 to $25
• Residents with properties valued at $150,000 will see a reduction of $35
• Residents with properties valued at $200,000 will see a reduction of $48
It is the first time in five years the city has reduced its property-tax levy. And for the second year in a row, the city has more revenue than expenses.
"It doesn't sound like much, but I think we're trying to move in the right direction with 24-cent savings," city finance director Kala Mulder said. "With the school district and the county reducing their levies as well, we could see, with a $100,000 property, anywhere from $75 to $100 savings this year for some of our citizens."
With city administrator Phil Rath's "new" philosophy of priority budgeting, there was a different and better feeling about the process among council members.
"It's important to be trending in the right direction, and I think you have a plan to do that over the next several years, and that's great news for the city," Dalbey said. "You avoided layoffs this year, lowered taxes and increased capital improvements that have been ignored for way too long.
"And you included council in a budget meeting that was fully inclusive," he said. "You laid it out. It wasn't just thrown in a book and left for us to interpret and make some guesses at. It's a much-improved and open process. That's the way government should operate."
Mulder said the city has come a long way. Last year, the city was $1.3 million over budget, which led to cuts in public safety. Many difficult decisions had to be made to get to this point.
"We've tried to hit the ground running, but I have a great team," she said. "Our revenues are up and expenditures are down, and that's the best you could ever say as a finance director. A year ago, I didn't know if I'd be standing here saying that."
In other business:
• Rath gave an update on the Blackbird development project of the old St. Joseph Hospital ground. Since there has been no new developments on the housing project from the firm and a tax rebate is due in June, Rath advised council that the city shouldn't pay the rebate. Given the lack of valuation growth on the property, the rebate would likely to be a handful of dollars to the company. Tax rebates funded through tax increment financing for the development are due on June 1 of every year through 2034, beginning this year. The rebates are capped at $3.5 million. The project is supposed to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.
• Rath will be advertising for a "Director of Community Development" to replace Kevin Flanagan, who was fired Feb. 23. The job has more breadth than simply a director of planning and zoning.
"It will take over those responsibilities, but also adding a focus on housing, which was clearly identified in our comprehensive plan and a focus for the city," Rath said. "And finding a home for arts and culture so there is a staff person to serve as a liaison, and outreach for diversity and equity for community development."
• The council voted to give city planner Zach Simonson a temporary wage increase since he's taken over most of the duties for Flanagan. The rate will increase by $340 per week to roughly halfway between Simonson's current rate and what Flanagan's rate was. Rath said it would continue until the new position was filled, or an act by the council.