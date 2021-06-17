OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council approved a resolution showing support for Heugerich Construction's pursuit of workforce housing tax credits during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
The tax credits, which are funded by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, typically go to communities that have a housing shortage. The credits are not based on income, but on more of a need for housing or middle-income workers.
Director of community development Zach Simonson brought the resolution to the council because of a potential interest by the construction company to build a 108-unit housing on 10 acres between Bonita Avenue and Rochester Road, and the complex would have access from Bonita.
"We do have challenges with housing and it's a barrier to local businesses. However the tax credit program does require some kind of match of $1,000 per unit," Simonson told the council. "The idea that we're working on right now is that there would be some sort of tax-increment financing (TIF) rebate for this development, which would have a rebate value of at least $108,000."
The resolution passed 3-1, with councilman Matt Dalbey dissenting and councilman Skip Stevens absent. Dalbey didn't have a problem with the program per se, but he'd rather see more structural homes built in the city.
"I'm a fan of workforce housing, and we have a ton of need for it," he said. "But I'm a much bigger fan of single-family homes. I think the goal is eventually to have folks be able to afford their own homes. I just think there comes a time when we take steps to make sure they have their own dwelling because it's good for the city with tax revenue."
Simonson believed a potential housing unit would lead to the single-family housing Dalbey seeks.
"This is probably transitionary — live in this, save up, work and then buy a home, and so we would sort of see this as a pipeline to getting those homebuyers prepared," he said. "But these people probably wouldn't be in a position to buy a house right away if we didn't have this kind of housing. I think we'd be better off if we could skip right to building single-family homes, but I think that in the long-term approach this is probably going to be beneficial."
Though the city hasn't committed to any plans for the development, Simonson said he's been in contact with one who has built over 150 hotels, but hasn't been in the housing-development game long.
"I think the expectation is that it will cost up to $200,000 per unit for construction," he said. "That probably doesn't leave room for marble bathrooms, but it's a good quality housing program and doesn't require any short of income evaluation."
In other business:
• The city will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic July 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Bridge View Center, in conjunction with the facility, Wapello County Public Health, Ottumwa Regional Health Center and JBS. As an incentive to be vaccinated, residents "will get a pork loin or equivalent" from JBS, mayor Tom Lazio said.
• The council approved the first reading to change an ordinance regarding dumpsters in city parking lots. The ordinance is designed to improve the overall appearance in downtown business areas, and would require anyone wanting a dumpster in a city parking lot to file an application with the city.
The ordinance change is modeled after other cities, such as Cedar Falls, public works director Larry Seals said, and would essentially be similar setup to the Jefferson Street lot and the lot at Arby's.
"We're looking to reduce the number of spaces utilized, and have kind of a centralized location for each business," he said. "That'll be something we'll have to actually work on."
Councilman Marc Roe said he was concerned about the stains left behind by dumpsters.
"There are trails of staining on the concrete, whether businesses aren't really taking of it, or making sure there's no leaking from the dumpsters," he said. "It'd be a terrible shame that's we've spent all this money on our downtown parker lots and they end up looking like junk because there's garbage stains across the lot."
Seals agreed.
"I don't know if it's the dumpsters just leaking, or fluid from the trucks, but that's something we can have discussions about," he said. "One of the things we're looking at is that we know there's some outside grease dumpsters that we've had just that problem with. That's why we're trying to get them in a central location to try to minimize that."