OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council approved a purchase request of approximately $60,000 for tables and barricades for the Bridge View Center, adding to the facilities inventory but also meeting the request of concert acts that perform there.
The item had been tabled two weeks ago, but Bridge View Center Executive Director Scott Hallgren said the cost of purchasing more will outweigh the cost of renting those accessories.
About $42,000 of the cost would go to barricades, specifically thrust assemblies, which Hallgren said "about 40% to 50% of our shows have some type of thrust on stage, but it's up to the individual artist."
Part of that money also would be to replace the cash flow the facility used to purchase barricades and tables last summer. He said it would cost around $12,500 to $15,000 just to rent.
"If we were buying it, of course it would depreciate out, but they are a city asset and have a lifespan of easily 25 years," Hallgren said. "That's where I basically saw a better return on investment for the city."
The remaining $18,000 would be spent on 50 tables and carts, a new request to add to the Bridge View Center's inventory.
"We ran out of tables on Nov. 5, and then again on Nov. 26. So twice in the month of November, we depleted our inventory," Hallgren said. "On Nov. 5, we actually went to O'Hara Hardware and rented additional tables, and we had to use our personal vehicles to transport those tables.
"We can certainly use more that what we requested, but obviously we are aware of other capital needs. But this will help alleviate and meet the demand that we have."
Council member Cara Galloway expressed concern about a future ask once Bridge View Center has already been approved for a purchase that size. Hallgren, however, looked at the long game in making his determination.
"It was purchased before because it's a long-term need. This purchase is a true capital asset that will be around for 25 years and should outlast many of us," he said. "It's not the ideal way, but this has never happened in my tenure. We earnestly try to make sure we're protecting taxpayer dollars."
In other business:
— The city will likely approve an agreement with Heartland Humane Society at the council meeting Dec. 20. The agreement will start Jan. 1 and run through Dec. 31, 2025. The agreement outlines the city's costs to the animal shelter for keeping stray animals picked up by the city, as well as fees for the service of the animals.
— Rath said that Design Workshop is putting the final touches and the Greater Ottumwa Park plan, and will be presented before the council early next year.
— Legislation for a potential ATV/UTV ordinance is likely headed to a work session before any action by the council. That also will likely be early in 2023.
