OTTUMWA — Since the City of Ottumwa doesn't have a public information officer at this point, it is taking the next best thing.
The city approved an agreement with Zencity Technologies, a platform that takes civic engagement and allows the city to know what is being discussed in the community, both in a positive and negative light.
The agreement is for two years, costing the city $8,500 per year because of a year-end, 65% price decrease. After two years, the city could get rid of the service if it isn't meeting its needs, or it could continue, at no more than a 6% price hike.
"They reached out to me probably a year ago and it was one of those cold call companies that we get all the time," city administrator Philip Rath said. "It didn't feel right to bring forward to council, but this is definitely a tool that could take the place of some of the aspects that a public information officer might do."
The platform is designed to take comments from Facebook and other social media outlets regarding information about the city. It would also allow the city to correct any misinformation that is out in the public, but also highlight and promote the positives of the city.
"It collects all that information and puts it together in a framework where you can kind of see what percentage of the comments are trending positive, what are negative," Rath said. "Maybe there's misinformation about a budgeting. If you're watching the news media, and you watch one if you're liberal, or if you're conservative.
"This is collecting all of that from those sites and pulling it together," he said. "When we were talking about the human rights collection, we could go back to the beginning of the year, collect all that data being talked about and create an insight for that."
Council member Sandra Pope wondered if the city would be able to see the information that's out there.
"You would be able to see that and see what types of things are trending," Rath said. "Things that have been talked about and will be talked about for the first of the year regarding breed-specific language or a pit bull ordinance. You could take a gauge of the community. Are they for passing the legislation, changing it or hold with what we have?
"This would be an additional piece of information that could be presented to the council if there's discussion about any particular topic. If there's a public hearing required, we'll set the date at a point in the future, but as soon as that's mentioned, it's out there in the public, and if the media picks up on that, people start talking about it."
Rath figured he and administrative assistant Katy King would be in charge of the platform for now. He said most of the data collection is conducted by Zencity.
Council member Holly Berg said it was important that the city respond to any misinformation.
"In general, if we're looking at this to find ways to better educate the community, we need to ensure that we are answering the questions that are coming to the city," she said. "If we're going to spend this much money to look at ways that we can get the word out, we need to ensures questions are being answered."
The agreement passed 4-1, with councilman Matt Dalbey voting against it.