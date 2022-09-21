OTTUMWA — In a 10-minute speech Tuesday night, Ottumwa City Council member Marc Roe used some version of "kicking the can down the road" no less than 10 times.
He wasn't going to make it 11.
Roe was one of three council members to take the plunge and approve the first reading of an ordinance to install gas and electric franchise fees for residents and businesses inside city limits. The fees add 3% to utility bills during a 25-year agreement with MidAmerican Energy and Alliant Energy, but that can be adjusted higher or lower over the course of the agreement. The fees are expected to bring in about $1.6 million to the city annually.
The first reading for each ordinance passed 3-1, with council members Russ Hull and Cara Galloway joining Roe, and Doug McAntire dissenting, while Sandra Pope was absent. Two more readings are required to put the ordinances into effect.
"Looking back, the leadership in the city, the state of Iowa and the federal government have a long history of kicking the can down the road, so to speak," Roe said. "It's been like this with 50 years of predecessors. When the Environmental Protection Agency came in in 1974 and said we had to do sewer separation, we kicked that can down the road a lot. It wasn't until 2006 we actually started working on it.
"There wasn't a property tax valuation done in the county for 35 years, so all of a sudden we had a big gaping hole in our general fund, and then the state capped the general fund levy at $8.10. We've done a lot of kicking the can down the road over the last 50 years, and we're paying the price for that."
Roe went on to explain how the police and fire departments are about half of what they were 50 years ago, and how the code enforcement department "is complaint-driven, rather than proactive" because of staffing issues.
Wapello County supervisor Jerry Parker, who was in city leadership in 1974, pushed back hard against Roe's accusations.
"We didn't kick the can down the road. The Jefferson Park viaduct was going to be closed. It wasn't safe to cross. It was a priority to keep that open," he said. "So what did we do instead of working on the sewer? We closed the viaduct for a year and fixed it. The Jefferson Park Drainage Ditch. One thousand homes flooded every time we got a rain. We fixed that.
"So don't give any kind of thoughts when you weren't even there," Parker told Roe. "You don't even know what happened to say we kicked the can down the road. Some of these things have to happen later, and it's bad management when you try to scare people with laying off policemen if we don't do this. No you won't."
Parker continued.
"We hardly gained anything (with the valuations)," he said.
"That's exactly my point," Roe said.
The back-and-forth continued, with Roe and Parker at odds over how franchise fees will affect future economic development; Parker believes it will cause businesses to either relocate or not come at all, while Roe said businesses look at more than just utility rates.
The reason the city explored franchise fees in the first place was to assist a general fund — which essentially allows the city's departments to function — that hasn't had a big influx of property tax revenue over the years. The city has reduced the property tax levy the last two years, but not enough to overcome larger revenue issues.
Former councilman Keith Caviness said the city's budget philosophies are part of the problem. He pointed out the city hasn't had a finance director since February, even though city administrator Philip Rath has taken that responsibility in an interim role.
He believed a zero-base budget, in which the city starts at zero and works its way up, should be the way to go. However, when Caviness was on council, he couldn't get other council members to go along, as Roe pointed out.
"So whenever the city wants to get around to working with a finance director, you will find money that you didn't know you had, and you will find opportunities to spend some additional money and be confident that it exists," Caviness said. "But if the utility bill comes in, and the check doesn't follow, it's because they don't have the money."
Hull noted the urgency which the council is having to work as well, as it takes up to six months for the fees to go into effect. He said the complaints he's heard come from how the city does the budget, not the fees themselves.
"I don't like the idea of franchise fees, but I'm going to pay this like anybody else. This wasn't a matter of if we're going to do it, but when," he said. "The only thing I've heard is, 'Let's change the way we do the budget.' Now, that's seven months from now. That's not going to help us in six months or five months."
Dennis Willhoit spoke in favor of the franchise fees, saying that "we as business owners sometimes have to bite the bullet in order to have safety and make your town grow."
"There are those of us who are business owners and sit on board that understand the utility bill will have a franchise fee, and that we welcome that because we know we have to step up to the plate," he said. "We encourage growth in this town."
In McAntire's dissent, he said "it's a case where we have too many people and not enough money."
"That's why we're arguing and bickering like we're sixth-graders," he said. "We're dancing around the general budget, and we have for a long time."
Franchise fees, if approved, likely won't kick in until the early part of 2023.
Parker compared the franchise fees to the sewer tax installed in the 1950s.
"They said, 'We're only going to need this five or six years,'" he said. "It's now 2022, so do the math.
"Once this goes on, don't try and fool yourselves," he said. "It's on, and it's going to be there. You won't be able to get rid of it."
